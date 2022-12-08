media release: 23nd Madison War Abolition Walk | 41st Week of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

This week we will walk to raise up opposition to bringing F-35 war planes to Truax, and to call on Congress to push for diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine. Please join us!

This Thursday, December 8, our War Abolition Walk will again take us to the offices of Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representative Mark Pocan. You can come for the whole walk, or join us along the route.

3:30 pm – Library Mall — Gather on the west terrace of the library. We will banner, flyer, hold an opening circle, sing, then walk up State Street on the sidewalk.

4:00 pm – Sen. Baldwin’s office (30 W Mifflin St) — We will go in to deliver 3 large posters with hundreds of signatures asking her to withdraw her support for the F-35s.

The posters, opposing F-35 warplanes, that we will take to Senator Baldwin are here.

We’ll also take letters to Senator Baldwin that ask her to go beyond opposing F-35s in Madison. Our letter is here. You are invited to sign the poster and the letter. We’ll have pens and extra copies of the letter on Thursday at the walk.

4:30 pm — Rep. Pocan’s office (10 E Doty St) — We will go in to ask him to join the top US general, chair of the joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley, and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) in pushing for diplomacy to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. We’ll take him this letter.

We hope you can walk with us on Thursday. If you can, please drop us a note to let us know you are coming. madisonpeacewalk@gmail.com

the folks at Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin

www.safeskiescleanwaterwi.org

We welcome tax-deductible donations of any amount to support our efforts and legal fund! Safe Skies Clean Water is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Donate here Donations support our legal fund as well as minimal administrative costs such as printing and publicizing.