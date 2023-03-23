UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture, Room 206.

media release: Join European Studies, CREECA, and GNS+ for a lecture by Dr. Aili Tripp, "War, Revolution, and the Expansion of Women's Political Citizenship in Finland" on Thursday, March 23 at 4:00 p.m. in 206 Ingraham Hall.

Finland was the first country in Europe to allow for suffrage for both men and women and the first in the world where women were elected to national legislative office. Using turn of the 20th century Finland as an example, Professor Tripp will demonstrate how war and the end of empire are linked to the expansion of women's citizenship.