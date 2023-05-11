media release: The latest film by the Badger Film Group is called “Wasted.” It is about Alex Wilder, a college freshman, navigating his way between two friend groups: the theater kids and a fraternity crowd. Wilder goes through a series of struggles during his identity crisis, and must learn to live life for himself to discover who he truly is what he stands for.

It screens at 6:30 pm, May 11, at the Marquee at Union South. An afterparty follows at Whiskey Jack's at 8:15 pm.

The Badger Film Group has been around since December of 2021 and has won a 48 Hour Film Competition and a WAVE Award from the Madison Media Professionals. The group has made a variety of short films; Watch Out, premiered in 2022, was the first feature film it has made. The group has 25 members and aims to inspire film culture here on campus, ultimately turning the city of Madison into a film hub.

https://www.youtube.com/@thebadgerfilmgroup8676