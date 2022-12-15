media release: The Badger Film Group premieres its first feature film, Watch Out. It’s an action comedy film about evil men trying to steal two special watches from a set of brothers. To do so, these villains kidnap the brothers’ sister, which leads to the boys trying to save their sister while also making sure their watches stay in their possession. The first 100 people to arrive at the premiere will receive a free Ian’s Pizza slice voucher. Admission to the premiere is free.

The Badger Film Group has been around since December of 2021 and has won a 48 Hour Film Competition and a WAVE Award from the Madison Media Professionals. The group has made a variety of short films and Watch Out is the first feature film it has made. The group has 25 members and aims to inspire film culture here on campus, ultimately turning the city of Madison into a film hub.

