ONLINE: Water@UW-Madison

press release: Join us for the 2020 Water@UW-Madison Spring Symposium! This year is about “Working Together to Address Water Challenges – UW-Madison and State Government” and will include paired talks by UW-Madison researchers and state agency leaders.

WHEN: 9:30 am-12:30 pm Tuesday, May 5

WHERE: Online, of course! Register here:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/

We will also live stream to our YouTube channel!

SPECIAL SESSIONS:

Welcome by UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank

Video introduction by Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes

In-depth presentation by Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality Leaders Representative Todd Novak and Representative Katrina Shankland

HIGHLIGHTS:

Sequential sessions on Drinking Water, PFAS, Human Health, Agriculture, and Built Environment.

Talks by UW-Madison researchers and state agency leaders who can speak to the most important challenges and opportunities relating to each topic

The symposium is free and open to all. See the full draft agenda here.