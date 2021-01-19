ONLINE: Water Management at the UW Arboretum, Past to Present

media release: Cherished by Friends since 1982, the Luncheon-Lectures Series has provided many afternoons of warm reconnection and opportunities to hear engaging speakers. One of the hardest challenges the Friends board has faced this year is what to do about this popular series in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Luncheon-Lectures committee put together nine wonderful talks for the 2020–2021 series, but because of the pandemic we face an uncertain year. Since large in-person gatherings will not be feasible this fall, we will offer two free Lunchtime Lectures in a virtual format. Preregistration will be required to access the online program.

We encourage you to share this exciting programming with friends and family. For a change, we won’t have to worry about limiting attendance because of table and room space!

Jan. 19: David S. Liebl

Managing the Arboretum’s abundant water resources once focused on promoting wildlife conservation. Today the focus is on protecting the ecology of sensitive natural areas from urban stormwater runoff and supporting ecological restoration and research. Learn about how the Arboretum’s water resource landscape has been re-shaped over time in response to trends in ecological science and changes in the surrounding Lake Wingra watershed. We’ll discuss how climate change and urban runoff management provide both challenges and opportunities for the future of the Arboretum. David Liebl is the past chair of the Arboretum Stormwater Committee.

