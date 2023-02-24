WCHA Women's Hockey Playoffs

media release: The No. 6 Wisconsin women’s hockey team opens postseason play with a WCHA First Round playoff series against Minnesota State this weekend at LaBahn Arena. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7 p.m. while Saturday’s contest will begin at 3 p.m. If a third game is necessary for the best-of-three series, that would take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday’s games are available on UWBadgers.Com, while tickets for Sunday’s game would go on sale immediately after the conclusion of Saturday’s contest.

Season tickets, promotional coupons, sports passes and red cards are not valid for admission to WCHA Playoff games. Group ticket rates are not available.

All tickets are general admission. Prices are $8 for adults, $6 for Senior Citizens (55+) and Youth (ages 2-17), and $2 for UW-Madison Students. Children under the age of 2 do not need a ticket.