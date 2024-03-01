WCHA Women's Hockey Playoffs

× Expand Meg Kelly/Wisconsin Athletics The UW women's hockey team, on Feb. 18, 2023. The UW women's hockey team during their upset of No. 1 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena on Feb. 18, 2023.

media release: Wisconsin will be back in action next weekend at LaBahn Arena as the Badgers will host the first round of the WCHA tournament against St. Thomas on March 1-3. Puck drop on Friday, March 1 is set for 5 p.m. The second game of the series will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 and if a third game is necessary that would take place on Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m.

Season tickets, promotional coupons, sports passes and red cards are not valid for admission to WCHA Playoff games. Group ticket rates are not available. All tickets are general admission. Prices are $8 for Adults, $6 for Senior Citizens (55+) and Youth (ages 2-17), and $5 for College Students. Children under the age of 2 do not need a ticket.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the second-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team scored four unanswered goals to upset No. 1 Ohio State, 4-2, at an electric LaBahn Arena.

Casey O’Brien and Laila Edwards each tallied a pair of goals as the Badgers (29-5-0, 23-5-0 WCHA) snapped the Buckeyes’ (29-3-0, 26-2-0 WCHA) 16-game winning streak in the final weekend of the WCHA regular season.

Ohio State struck first, finding the back of the net halfway through the first before adding another late in the opening slate.

O’Brien brought the sellout crowd to its feet in the second period, sneaking the puck past OSU netminder Amanda Thiele to make it a 2-1 game.

Halfway through the final frame, O’Brien scored the equalizer with her second of the night, before Edwards gave the Badgers the lead off a stellar setup from Kirsten Simms.

Edwards continued the fun by capitalizing on the empty net with just eight seconds left in the game.

Ava McNaughton stopped a career-high 33 shots for her 15th win of the year.