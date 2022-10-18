media release: We Are Here: Panel & Reception

A Journey through Activism with and for LGBTQ+ Communities at UW-Madison

Join the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center and the Public History Project for an exploration of LGBTQ+ history at UW-Madison from the 1990s to now.

Tuesday, October 18, :00-8:00pm, Wisconsin Historical Society

Panel guests include GSCC founder, ROTC protester, QTPOC organizers, former ASM chair, and recent alums. After the panel, check out the traveling art exhibit We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Historymakers featuring eight change agents imagined by Madison artist nipinet landsam.

Catered reception to follow! Free and open to the public.

We can’t wait to celebrate LGBTQ History Month and the GSCC’s 30th birthday with you!

CART captioning provided. The meeting space has built-in theater seats on an incline with additional wide chairs and wheelchair space at top and bottom. Vegan and gluten free refreshments included.

Questions or accommodations? Please contact us at lgbtq@studentaffairs.wisc.edu or 608-265-3344.