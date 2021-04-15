ONLINE: We Are More Than Tragic Stories

media release: Advocates for Immigrants' Rights (AIR) will be hosting Yosimar Reyes on Thurs day, April 15, at 6:30pm for a powerful conversation and presentation, titled We Are More Than Tragic Stories. We are very excited to welcome the critically acclaimed poet and activist! Reyes will explore the ways in which undocumented artists are creating bodies of work that talk about the undocumented experience beyond deportation and how we can envision a future where undocumented communities exist beyond the stress of deportation.

For more information about Yosimar and to register for the event, please fill out this form.

This event is cosponsored by Associated Students of Madison and the Multicultural Student Center. The event is free and open to the public.