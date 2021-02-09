ONLINE: We Keep Us Safer, Badgers! Students and Workers on Changes Needed for Spring and Beyond

media release: We know that the last 10 months have been difficult, and new, more contagious COVID variants and possible budget cuts might make things even harder.

"We Keep Us Safer, Badgers! Students and Workers on Changes Needed for Spring and Beyond" is an opportunity for UW-Madison students and workers to come together, share concerns, and build a vision of how our campus could be more safe and fair for all.

Join us this Tuesday, February 9th at 5:30 PM via Zoom to find out how you can support your colleagues and peers across campus — and find a community of support in return.

Click here to register: https://forms.gle/ T4eFWfLFb1GVFP6B7

And here for the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/733997794222241/

We Keep Us Safer, Badgers is sponsored by the University Labor Council (ULC), Associated Students of Madison (ASM), United Faculty and Academic Staff AFT local 223 (UFAS), Teaching Assistants Association AFT local 3220 (TAA), AFSCME local 171, and AFSCME local 2412