Weathering Together: Transforming Wisconsin's Agriculture and Energy with Integrated Weather Stations

media release: UW–Madison researchers are leveling up Wisconsin's weather and soil monitoring capabilities with Wisconet, a new network of interconnected environmental weather stations. From wind speed to soil moisture, the data collected across multiple points in location and time will drive research and inform decision-making in sectors ranging from agriculture to energy.

Join us on February 27th at 4:30 p.m. CT to learn all about the Wisconet and how these stations can be used to help Wisconsinites across the state understand and adapt to changing weather patterns and a changing climate.

Presenters include Wisconet director Chris Kucharik, plant pathologist Amanda Gevens, state climatologist Steve Vavrus, National Weather Service hydrologist Sarah Marquardt, and Megan Levy, a local government project manager for the U.S. Department of Energy.

This event will take place both in person at the Wisconsin Energy Institute (1552 University Ave, Madison) and online via Zoom Webinar.