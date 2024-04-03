Wednesday Nite at the Lab

media release: As we have done in the past, we will be offering a "special edition" Science Expeditions WN@tL during the week leading up to Science Expeditions weekend.

On April 3rd, Dr. Karlo Malave-Llamas, associate professor at Universidad Ana G. Méndez (UAGM) – Carolina, Puerto Rico will speak on, "Water Monitoring Programs as Public Health Protection Tools."

More information: Vibrio is a genus of bacteria found in a wide variety of aquatic and marine habitats; of the >100 described Vibrio species, ~12 cause infections in humans. Vibrio cholerae can cause cholera, a severe diarrheal disease that can be quickly fatal if untreated. Noncholera Vibrio species cause vibriosis — infections normally acquired through exposure to sea water or through consumption of raw or undercooked contaminated seafood.

Join us in-person in room 1111 Genetics Biotech Center, 425 Henry Mall, Madison WI, or attend virtually and register at: https://go.wisc.edu/qlg0gm.