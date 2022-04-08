Wednesday Nite at the Lab

And on April 8 at 7pm at the Wisconsin Historical Society auditorium (on Library Mall across from Memorial Union) we'll have a Special Friday Night Edition of Wednesday Nite @ the Lab featuring the team of archeologists from WHS who this fall helped discover and recover a 1,200-year-old dugout canoe from the bottom of Lake Mendota.  This remarkable saga makes for a splendid opening event for the 20th Annual UW Science Expeditions campus open house April 8-10.

