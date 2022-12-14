press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On December 14 Professor Dan McCammon of physics will speak on “What the Heck is X-ray Astronomy, and Why Do We Bother?”

Description: A story about how a rocket flight amongst the creepy-crawlies of the Australian boondocks is related to what our Universe is made of, and why you need to cool your X-ray detectors to 1/20th of a degree above absolute zero to look at million-degree gas.

Wednesday Nite at the Lab will take off Dec. 21 and 28. Happy holidays!