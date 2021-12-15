Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. Starting September 15, you can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams

On December 15 Randy Jackson of the Department of Agronomy and the Wisconsin Energy Institute speaks on

“Grassland 2.0: Restoring People & Prairie to Agriculture."

Description: Grassland 2.0 is a USDA-funded project focused on transforming agriculture in the upper Midwest from grain-based to grassland-based livestock production. The benefits of such a transformation would be restoring critical functions of the original prairie — soil building, clean water, biodiversity — as well as increased profitability, which should keep more and more diverse farmers on the land. Our approach combines top-down efforts to raise awareness by developing this narrative and bottom-up efforts to build-out place-based conversations about how to make this transformation happen.

Bio: Jackson earned his BS in Environmental Science from UC Riverside, MS in Natural Resource Sciences from Humboldt State University, and PhD in Ecosystem Sciences from UC Berkeley. Currently, he is Campbell-Bascom Professor of Grassland Ecology in the Department of Agronomy at UW-Madison. His group explores how agroecosystems accumulate and retain carbon and nutrients while supporting biodiversity. He helps direct Grassland 2.0 and the Wisconsin Integrated Cropping Systems Trial, a 30-yr-old experiment comparing ecosystem services provided by a range of cropping systems typical of the upper Midwest.

