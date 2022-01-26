Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams

Ten-year Electric Vehicle owner Bruce A. Johnson and several fellow EV owners will take you on a deep dive into the realities of electric cars in 2022 and beyond. And we will answer the question recently ripped from the headlines: Do You Want To Be Stuck In A Blizzard In An EV? The answer will surprise you. Tune in or come live to Room 1111 Genetics Biotech! Bruce A. Johnson has spent over 38 years as a television production professional, first in the commercial and public TV sectors and now with a non-profit. He is also a fierce advocate for alternative energy, having installed his first set of solar panels 15 years ago, and having owned four electric cars in the last 10 years. This will be his seventh presentation to Wednesday Nite @ The Lab since 2008.