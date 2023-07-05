Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

Title: “IceCube Detection of Neutrinos from a Galaxy Near, Near By” with Justin Vandenbroucke of the Department of Physics.

Description: The IceCube Neutrino Observatory is a detector monitoring a billion tons of ice at the South Pole for energetic signals from across the cosmos. Led by the University of Wisconsin – Madison, it detects neutrinos, which are nearly massless subatomic particles that can travel large distances straight through matter. Because of this, neutrinos serve as super X-rays, carrying new information that is complementary to astronomy done with any type of photons or electromagnetic waves.

IceCube has previously detected neutrinos from distant galaxies powered by giant black holes. We have now detected neutrinos from our own Galaxy, the Milky Way. I will describe how IceCube works and what it has unveiled so far about both the distant Universe and our own cosmic neighborhood.

Bio: I have been a professor at the Wisconsin IceCube Particle Astrophysics Center (WIPAC), in the Physics Department at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, with a joint appiontment in the Astronomy Department, since 2013. During 2012-2013 I was a NASA Einstein Fellow at the Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology (Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory). From 2009-2012 I was a Kavli Fellow at KIPAC. I received my PhD in Physics from UC Berkeley in 2009.

My research interests include multi-messenger astrophysics, gamma-ray astronomy, neutrino astronomy, and cosmic-ray science. My group and I work on both data analysis and instrumentation development. Members of my group and I work on the Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA), the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and the Distributed Electronic Cosmic-ray Observatory (DECO). Between 2019 and 2022 I served as co-lead of the IceCube Neutrino Sources working group, the largest data analysis working group of the IceCube Collaboration.

