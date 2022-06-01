Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams

On June 1 Anna Huttenlocher of the Department of Pediatrics and the Department of Medical Microbiology & Immunology speaks on “Going Forward in Reverse: How Does Inflammation Resolve?”

Description: How does inflammation resolve? How do wounds heal? How does this go wrong in disease? Using live imaging of fluorescently labeled immune cells in a live animal, we will watch the onset and resolution of inflammation in tissues. We have uncovered new mechanisms of inflammation resolution and tissue repair just by watching these events in real time, in 3 dimensional tissues.

Bio: Anna Huttenlocher is a Professor in the Departments of Medical Microbiology and Immunology and Pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is a physician scientist who sees patients with autoimmune diseases. Her research is centered on understanding the basic molecular mechanisms that regulate cell migration and how defects in cell migration contribute to human disease. Her laboratory uses zebrafish to image the migration of immune cells in live animals and to understand mechanisms that regulate inflammation resolution.

