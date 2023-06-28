Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On June 28 Jim Lattis of the Department of Astronomy and director of the UW Space Place will be here to help us prognosticate and plan for the Total Eclipse of the Sun coming up on April 8, 2024 and viewable from the Midwest, skies willing.

Bio: Jim Lattis is a historian of astronomy and director of UW Space Place at 2300 S. Park Street, Madison. His areas of interest include the history of astronomy and cosmology, specializing in the medieval and early modern periods, the age of Galileo, and astronomy in Italy & in Wisconsin. He provides opportunities for observational astronomy in educational and recreational settings, including hobby astronomy, public and park programs, as well as astronomy education for schools from elementary to undergraduate levels, in-service teacher training and public outreach programs, including at the Washburn Observatory on campus.

More to Explore: https://www.eclipsewise.com/ solar/SEprime/2001-2100/ SE2024Apr08Tprime.html