Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On June 7 Laura Hernandez, Alysia Vang, and Ariana Negriero of Animal & Dairy Sciences will speak on “How Data Scientists and Lactation Biologists Develop New Ways to Predict Lactation Potential in Mammals.”