Wednesday Nite at the Lab

On June 8 Alyson Fleming of the Department of Forest & Wildlife Ecology speaks on “Whale Tales: Ecological Histories Recorded in Whale Tissues Past and Present.”

Description: To create meaningful conservation targets today, we often need to understand the function of past ecosystems. Tree rings, ice, and sediment cores have revealed critical insights on past climates. But how do we learn about past ecological conditions? Marine mammals are efficient samplers of marine ecosystems and our long history of whaling has created centuries of marine mammal specimens around the world. Applying modern molecular techniques to the analysis of old bones, teeth, and baleen, we can better understand how ecosystems used to function and how they have changed.

Bio: Dr. Alyson Fleming is an Associate Scientist in the Dept of Forest & Wildlife Ecology at the University of Wisconsin Madison. Her primary research focuses on cetacean ecology and climate change biology, using top predators as indicators of their ecosystems, past and present. She uses a combination of field work methods to study contemporary populations and museum collection work to study historical populations. In addition to scientific research, Dr. Fleming has worked at the intersection of the science and policy realms, previously at the US Department of State and NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service.

