Wednesday Nite at the Lab

RSVP

UW Genetics-Biotechnology Center 425 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

We welcome meteorological spring on March 1 with Karli Lipinski of Chemistry and Biochemistry and her talk on “Illuminating Protein Function by Imaging Colorful Single Molecules.” 

Fluorescence microscopy has become a tool not only of biologists looking at cells but also of biochemists looking in to reactions, and even more remarkably, into individual molecules.  

Explore More:  https://hoskins.biochem.wisc.edu

Info

UW Genetics-Biotechnology Center 425 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars
608-265-2420
RSVP
Google Calendar - Wednesday Nite at the Lab - 2023-03-01 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wednesday Nite at the Lab - 2023-03-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wednesday Nite at the Lab - 2023-03-01 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wednesday Nite at the Lab - 2023-03-01 19:00:00 ical