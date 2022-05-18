Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams

On May 18 Amy Paulios of UW Health Orthotics & Prosthetics will speak on “Back On Two Feet: Restoring Ambulation with Lower Limb Prosthetics.”

Most people now recognize the abilities of those who wear lower limb prosthetics from stories you’ve read about wounded Veterans or from news about Paraolympians. What you might not realize is just how many amputees are thriving within your own community. Amy Paulios is a Certified Prosthetist working at UW Health to help restore mobility to those who experience limb loss. She will share her experience as a certified prosthetist and describe the field of prosthetics and share stories of fitting patients with prosthetic limbs to help them reach their rehabilitation goals.

Bio: Amy is an American Board Certified Prosthetist at UW Health. She graduated from Luther College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and then attended graduate school at Northwestern University where she earned her Certificate of Prosthetics. Amy completed her prosthetics residency at Northern Prosthetics and Orthopedic Inc. in Rockford, Illinois. She practiced for several years in Rockford before joining Prosthetic Laboratories of Rochester Inc. in Madison, where she practiced for 12 years. Amy is an active volunteer for the American Board for Certification of Orthotics and Prosthetics where she is an ABC Exam Team member and Prosthetics CPM Examiner. She is a frequent guest lecturer for the UW Madison and UW La Crosse Doctoral Physical and Occupational Therapy Programs as well as Blackhawk and Southwest Technical Colleges’ Physical Therapy Assistant Programs. Amy practices prosthetics at the UW Health Outpatient Orthotics Prosthetics Clinic in Middleton, The East Side Hospital in Madison, and attends Amputee Clinics at UW Middleton Rehabilitation as well as VA Madison. She has extensive experience in lower-limb prosthetics including congenital and pediatrics fittings. In addition to helping restore the highest level of function for her patients, Amy is passionate about education and advocacy within the health care network to support those affected by limb loss.

Explore More:

https://www.uwhealth.org/ treatments/orthotics- prosthetics UW Health Orthotics and Prosthetics information

https://www.amputee-coalition. org/ The Amputee Coalition is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for amputees and their families, improving patient care and preventing limb loss.

https://www.abcop.org/ The American Board of Certification of Orthotics and Prosthetics is the national certifying and accrediting body for orthotic, prosthetic, and pedorthic professions since 1948.

https://ncope.org/ How do you enter the field of Orthotics and Prosthetics? What does the education route look like?