Wednesday Nite at the Lab

For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid

May 25: “COVID & the Museum: How Arts Institutions are Re-emerging in a Post-Pandemic World”

Dr. Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen Museum of Art, will share insights about the museum’s progress over the last 5 years, and how the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shift in priorities for the institution. Prior to the pandemic, the Chazen was deeply embedded in a period of growth. After focusing on staff restructuring and financial sustainability for the first two years of her directorship, Gilman had begun to pivot the museum towards being a radically inclusive and accessible space. Like many arts institutions, however, the Chazen suffered set-backs as a result of the pandemic and was forced to reassess its priorities going forward. Dr. Gilman will share how the museum pivoted during this difficult time, and found new and meaningful ways to support its partners on campus. Additionally, Dr. Gilman will discuss current events in the field, especially the call for art museums to address social justice issues in their communities and how the Chazen is taking part in the movement. Dr. Gilman will share information on upcoming exhibitions and programs, and their connection to the Chazen’s broader strategic goals going forward.