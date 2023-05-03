Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On May 3 we paddle our way into May with a presentation on “Dugout Canoes of Wisconsin” by Sissel Schroeder of Anthropology and Tamara Thomsen of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Description: The Wisconsin Dugout Canoe Survey Project highlights the persistence of cultural traditions and technological ingenuity. It embodies the Wisconsin Idea by engaging local and national museums, historical societies, and tribal museums in this project that is documenting an important yet relatively rare form of material culture.

As a result of intensive efforts to contact local museums and historical societies across Wisconsin, and through diving expeditions, we have identified and documented more than 40 dugouts from around Wisconsin. We present preliminary results of the survey, including analyses of canoe size, style, raw material, and age, to show similarities and differences in dugouts through time and across space. Our efforts to document the dugouts include photogrammetry and handheld LiDAR to construct 3D models of the canoes. The results of this project enhance the accessibility of these uncommon objects for scholars and the public, raise awareness of the importance of curating even fragmentary wooden canoes, and enhance our understanding of construction technology and use of dugout canoes.

Bios: Sissel Schroeder is a professor of archaeology in the Anthropology Department at UW-Madison. Her research focuses on the archaeology of the southeastern United States and the Midwest, and has ranged from studying the earliest peoples in Wisconsin that archaeologists call Paleoindians to investigating sources of social power, networks of relationships, climate change, the environment, and other factors related to the emergence, florescence, and fragmentation of ancient complex societies and the persistence of people and their traditions.

Tamara Thomsen is a Maritime Archaeologist with Wisconsin Historical Society's Maritime Preservation and Archaeology program. Her research has resulted in the nomination of fifty-nine submerged sites to the National Register of Historic Places. She has received awards from the Association for Great Lakes Maritime History, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Preservation Society, and in 2014, she was inducted into the Women Divers Hall of Fame.

Explore More:

https://schroeder.labs.wisc. edu/

https://www.wisconsinhistory. org/Records/Article/CS16862