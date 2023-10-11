Wednesday Nite at the Lab

media release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On October 11 Terilyn Allendorf of the organization “Community Conservation” will describe the reach of its work from Wisconsin to the world.

Description: Come see how conservation in Wisconsin has influenced conservation around the world. Dr. Teri Allendorf will describe Community Conservation’s projects around the world with local communities to protect biodiversity, including endangered species such as yellow-tailed woolly monkeys in Peru, orangutans in Malaysia, chimpanzees in Cameroon, and tigers in Nepal, among many others.

About Community Conservation: Community Conservation, based in Viroqua, WI, collaborates with local communities around the world to build their capacity to conserve biodiversity. Since 1984, Community Conservation has supported over 200 communities through 31 projects in 17 countries.

Bio: Dr. Teri Allendorf is the Executive Director of Community Conservation, located in Viroqua, WI, with projects around the world, including Peru, Myanmar, Nepal, Madagascar, Thailand, and Cameroon. She is also an Honorary Fellow in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Allendorf has worked on issues of local communities and conservation since 1994. She earned her PhD in Conservation Biology in 1999 at the University of Minnesota. She was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Nepal, a AAAS Fellow with USAID’s Biodiversity Team, and a Fulbright Senior Specialist. She has published numerous scientific articles on community relationships with protected areas and biodiversity and the influence of gender and policy. She has taught courses at the University of Minnesota, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Future Generations University, and has consulted on forestry and biodiversity projects for USAID in Tanzania, Mozambique, Uganda, Nepal, Guatemala, Guyana, and India.