Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. Starting September 15, you can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams

On October 13 Allyson Bennet of Psychology examines two key questions in her talk entitled "Animal Research: Why We Need It and Who It Helps."

Description: To understand how we and other animals learn and our brains process information, to develop vaccines for new diseases and new treatments for old ones, animal research plays key roles. Animal research has underpinned a wide range of discoveries that benefit us, other animals, society, and the environment. Here at UW–Madison, research has contributed to studies of animals in the wild, of companion animals like our dogs and cats, of agricultural animals and more. In this talk I will cover some of the basic facts about animal research, focusing on why we study animals and some of the core concepts in decision-making.

Bio: Allyson Bennett, PhD is a developmental biopsychologist in the Psychology Department at UW-Madison and the Faculty Director of the UW-Madison Animal Program. Her research expertise is in comparative studies of behavioral and neural development. A complementary aim of Dr. Bennett’s research addresses the need for empirical evidence to inform evolving policies and practices in care of and research with animals in a range of captive settings, including laboratories, zoos, sanctuaries, and shelters. She has extensive experience and expertise in regulations for animal research. A core part of Dr. Bennett’s work reflects commitment to engaging in public education and dialogue to advance understanding and informed decision-making about public interests in humane and ethical scientific research.

Links:

https://animalresearch.wisc. edu/

https://speakingofresearch. com/