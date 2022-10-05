Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On October 5 Johanna Oosterwyk of Horticulture and the Division of Extension gives us a look from top to bottom on “Vertical Agriculture.” Some of the pros & cons of going vertical are familiar to gardeners who have to decide whether to grow pole beans or bush beans. Going beyond the garden to the greenhouse or the hoop house, or growing crops on the walls of buildings (outside or inside), throws some new variables into the pot. Johanna will give us a wide-ranging analysis of the relative costs and benefits of going vertical.