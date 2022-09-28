Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On September 28 Lindsey Snyder of the School of Veterinary Medicine will speak on “Acupuncture in Animals - What's the Point?”

Description: Acupuncture has been a therapeutic modality for thousands of years. What does science say about this ancient therapy? I will present a look at acupuncture in the field of veterinary medicine and how it incorporates into modern treatments. I will discuss the history of acupuncture and its mechanisms of action. Additionally, the traditional basis for treatment will be presented.

Bio: I was born and raised in the Kansas City area (Kansas, not Missouri). I attended Kansas State University for both undergraduate and veterinary school. After receiving my DVM in 2000 from K-State, I moved to Los Angeles for a one-year small animal internship. Following LA, I went to Ohio State University for my residency in veterinary anesthesia and analgesia, ultimately becoming a Diplomate in the American College of Veterinary Anesthesia and Analgesia. During my residency, I concurrently obtained a master's degree looking at various modalities to decrease general anesthesia in dogs. Following a year in private practice, I have been at UW since! As a member of the Anesthesia and Analgesia service I spend a great deal of time teaching young future veterinarians, producing manuscripts and editing textbooks with colleagues. When not at work, I spend most of my time as a busy hockey mom!

More to Explore: https://www.vetmed.wisc.edu/ people/lindsey-snyder/