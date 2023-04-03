Welcome Mike Hastings

media release: The public is invited to help welcome new men's hockey head coach Mike Hastings into the Wisconsin family on Monday at the Kohl Center.

Doors at open at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. event. Those attending will enter the Kohl Center at Gate A.

Visitor parking can be found in Lots 46 and 29, as well as metered spots on Dayton and Frances Street.