Welcome Mike Hastings
Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The public is invited to help welcome new men's hockey head coach Mike Hastings into the Wisconsin family on Monday at the Kohl Center.
Doors at open at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. event. Those attending will enter the Kohl Center at Gate A.
Visitor parking can be found in Lots 46 and 29, as well as metered spots on Dayton and Frances Street.
Info
