media release: SAGE is pleased to announce the return of the Weston Roundtable Lecture Series for the Spring 2023 Semester! Lectures will be held in 1153 Mechanical Engineering from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

April 13: Brazil’s Challenges in the 21st Century: How to Face Deforestation, Conserve Biodiversity, and Promote Sustainable Development

Fábio Feldmann is a lawyer, activist, consultant, and leader in Brazilian environmentalism. He has served as São Paulo state’s elected deputy, director of the São Paulo State’s Environmental Ministry, and numerous advisory boards and councils including Conservation International, Greenpeace, and Global Reporting Initiative. Recently, he has shifted his focus to sustainable development, giving interviews, public lectures, and commentary on Brazilian environmental concerns and Brazil’s role on a global scale.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.