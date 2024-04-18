media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment for this week’s Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163

The Future of an African Great Lake: Findings from a Multi-Method Assessment of Climate Change and Fisheries Management on Lake Tanganyika, Tanzania

Joan Brehm, professor and chair, Department of Anthropology and Sociology, Illinois State University

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.