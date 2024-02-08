media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment for this week’s Weston Roundtable lecture, in Room 1163, Mechanical Engineering

Teaching and Learning about Environmental Science on Alaska’s North Slope

Linda Nicholas Figueroa, associate professor of biology and chemistry, Ilisagvik College

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.