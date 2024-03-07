Online
Aanji-bimaadiziimagak o’ow aki: The World is Changing
media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment for this week’s Weston Roundtable lecture, on Zoom.
Speakers:
- Hannah Panci, Climate Scientist, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission
- lleana Alexander, Tribal Climate Adaptation Specialist, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission
The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.
Info
Environment, Lectures & Seminars