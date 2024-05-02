Envisioning Environmental Pollution Research for Planetary Health

UW Mechanical Engineering Building 1513 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Join the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment for this week’s Weston Roundtable lecture, Room 1163

 Wei Zhang, associate professor and chairperson, soil and microbial sciences, Michigan State University 

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.

