ONLINE: What Happened at COP 26 and Why It Matters

media release: In early November, world leaders and diplomats gathered in Glasgow for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to update their plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. COP26 is widely regarded as a crucial opportunity to achieve pivotal, transformational change in global climate policy. Countries are being asked to set bold targets to phase out carbon-emitting energy sources, end deforestation, invest in resilient infrastructure, and provide financing to support sustainable development. What happened at COP26, what comes next, and what does it mean for you?

On November 23, 2021 at 9:30-10:30 a.m. CST, the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Laxenburg, Austria and the Energy Analysis and Policy program (EAP) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will host a webinar to discuss the outcomes of COP26 and implications for climate action around the world.

Participants on this IIASA/UW-Madison Energy & Climate Webinar include:

About the hosting organizations:

The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) is an independent, international research institute with National Member Organizations in Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. In its fifty years of research programs and initiatives, the institute has conducted policy-oriented research into issues that are too large or complex to be solved by a single country or academic discipline. This includes pressing concerns that affect the future of all of humanity, such as climate change, energy security, population aging, and sustainable development. The results of IIASA research and the expertise of its researchers are made available to policymakers in countries around the world to help them produce effective, science-based policies that will enable them to face these challenges.

Energy Analysis and Policy (EAP) is a graduate certificate and doctoral minor program, open to students in almost any program at UW-Madison, that educates the next generation of energy leaders with an interdisciplinary approach to energy systems and the policies that shape them. EAP’s broad interdisciplinary curriculum gives students the knowledge and skills needed to become leaders in industry, government, consulting, non-profits, and other roles in the energy field. It considers scientific, technical, economic, political, and social factors that shape energy policy formulation and decision-making. The EAP community of students, faculty, alumni, and friends work together to advance the world’s transition to a sustainable energy future.

The two hosting organizations formed this year a new collaborative program, The IIASA/UW-Madison Partnership. The program establishes a long-term relationship between these two premier research institutions in the areas of energy, climate, and environment, with the goal to enhance education, research, and the role of science in diplomacy and international understanding.