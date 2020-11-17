ONLINE: What Happened with America's Working Class? Race, Gender, Capitalism and Power

press release:

“Blue-Collar Battle: The Untold Story of Working-Class Promise in the Pivotal 1970s,” Tuesday, November 17, 4pm [REGISTER HERE]

“Workers’ Control in Gig America: A Discussion on the 21st-Century Labor Movement,” Wednesday, November 18, 4pm [REGISTER HERE]

Lane Windham is associate director of Georgetown University’s Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor. She also is co-director of WILL Empower (Women Innovating Labor Leadership), a project designed to identify, develop and train and new generation of women labor leaders. She is author of Knocking on Labor’s Door: Union Organizing in the 1970s and the Roots of a New Economic Divide. Windham spent nearly twenty years working in the union movement, including as media outreach director and specialist for the national AFL-CIO from 1998 to 2009. She organized unions among clothing and textile workers throughout the South in the 1990s.