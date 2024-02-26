What Will it Take for Ukraine to Win?

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) panel discussion, Room 332.

media release: On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. After more than two years of intense fighting, UW experts will join with local community members and a scholar and volunteer activist from Ukraine to discuss the question of what it will take for Ukraine to win. Some of the topics to be discussed include an update from eye-witnesses in Ukraine, perspectives on the military and societal aspects of the war, and the response of local Wisconsin communities in resettling displaced persons.

Speakers:

Oksana Smerechynska (recorded participation from Ukraine), Associate Professor, Department of Intercultural Communication and Translation, Ivan Franko National University, Lviv

Jim Gingras, Ph.D. Student, Department of Political Science UW-Madison and Lt Col (ret), USAF

Oksana Stoychuk, Lecturer in German, Nordic, and Slavic+, UW-Madison

Ruslana Westerlund, scholar, local activist, and President of Friends of Ukraine, Madison

Moderator: Yoshiko M. Herrera, Professor of Political Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison