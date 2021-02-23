ONLINE: What’s Next After COVID-19?

press release: Global Health Tuesday webinars resume on January 26.

Hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI), the monthly webinars host researchers and practitioners from campus and across the world. The speakers showcase the complexity of global health challenges and the many kinds of expertise needed to address them. By sharing their experiences, these guests provide insights into global health, encourage conversation and help connect colleagues locally and globally.

February 23, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

“What’s Next After COVID-19?”

GHI Director Jonathan Patz and Professor Kristen Bernard join Associate Professor Ajay Sethi in a discussion about lessons learned from COVID-19 and preparing for the next pandemic. The panelists—who come from population health/epidemiology, global health/climate science and pathobiological sciences/zoonoses—will look at the challenges from a diversity of perspectives.

Register here.