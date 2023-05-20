media release: Presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, host of the 2023 Society for Novel Studies' Bi-annual Conference. Novelist Sheila Heti will deliver a keynote address on “Where Do the Words Come From".

The Society for Novel Studies exists to further the study of the novel as a genre and to examine the role of fiction in engaging, formulating, and shaping the world.

This year, join in a conversation on the theme of "The Novel and the Archive". Understanding the novel as a historical and contemporary phenomenon, as a genre continually open to change and experimentation, and as a national, regional, transnational, and global form. What does the novel archive? And how does the archive manage the novel’s horizons?