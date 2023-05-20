Where Do the Words Come From?

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, host of the 2023 Society for Novel Studies' Bi-annual Conference. Novelist Sheila Heti will deliver a keynote address on “Where Do the Words Come From". 

The Society for Novel Studies exists to further the study of the novel as a genre and to examine the role of fiction in engaging, formulating, and shaping the world. 

This year, join in a conversation on the theme of "The Novel and the Archive". Understanding the novel as a historical and contemporary phenomenon, as a genre continually open to change and experimentation, and as a national, regional, transnational, and global form. What does the novel archive? And how does the archive manage the novel’s horizons?

Info

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
Google Calendar - Where Do the Words Come From? - 2023-05-20 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Where Do the Words Come From? - 2023-05-20 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Where Do the Words Come From? - 2023-05-20 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Where Do the Words Come From? - 2023-05-20 17:00:00 ical