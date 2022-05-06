Wild at Heart

press release: USA | 1990 | 35mm | 127 min.

Director: David Lynch; Cast: Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern, Willem Dafoe

Lynch’s genre-bending, Cannes Palme d’Or winning road movie, based on a Barry Gifford novel, stars Cage and Dern as lovers on the run from an angry mother (Diane Ladd, in an Oscar-nominated turn), a private detective, and a hitman. Along the way, they encounter a plethora of grotesques and stop for plenty of explicit sex. The supporting cast also includes a creepily effective Dafoe, plus Crispin Glover, Harry Dean Stanton, Jack “Eraserhead” Nance, and a barely recognizable Isabella Rossellini.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.