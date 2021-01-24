ONLINE: Willy Street Chamber Players

× Expand Lloyd Schultz Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: The Willy Street Chamber Players (WSCP) are dedicated to creating community through classical music. Established in 2015, the group has become a fixture of the Willy Street neighborhood's vibrant cultural scene. Recently awarded a gold medal in Madison Magazine's prestigious "Best of Madison" reader poll, WSCP has received numerous accolades for its accessible and exciting performances, intelligent and fun programming, and community partnerships. Today, the group consists of four core members. Led by Artistic Director and violinist Paran Amirinazari, each player brings a fresh, imaginative take to classical music.

WSCP convenes each July to present their popular summer concert series at Immanuel Lutheran Church. For these programs, the group has collaborated with many well-known guest artists from Madison and beyond. In addition, WSCP presents an array of events throughout the year including the admission-free Community Connect series which aims to bring classical music to inclusive spaces. WSCP has also performed at many other popular Madison venues including Marquette Waterfront Fest, Summer Serenades at Memorial Union Terrace, Taliesin, the Madison New Music Festival, and MMoCA.

Their virtual performance will be the first in the Wisconsin Sound Series which showcases a variety of talented local musicians.