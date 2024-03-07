Wine In The Wilderness

3/7-17, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Saturday-Sunday. $26.

media release: It's 1964. As race riots blaze on the streets outside his Harlem home, painter Bill Jameson works feverishly to complete a triptych depicting his vision of Black womanhood. While he struggles to find his final muse — the “messed up chick” — his friends discover the perfect model in Tommy, a woman they meet at a bar after she’s been burned out of her home in the riots. However, Tommy is more than she seems, and her presence changes everything. Celebrated writer Alice Childress offers an intimate and raw study of race, gender, and class that explores how the Black community perceives, defines, and affirms itself from within.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This play contains mature content and racial epithets

This production is made possible through generous support from the Anonymous Block Grant.

