Wisconsin Energy Institute Research Showcase

to

RSVP

Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

media release: The Wisconsin Energy Institute is an ecosystem, a community of hundreds of students, scientists, faculty, and staff working on some of the world’s most pressing challenges in sustainable energy. It’s time for us to gather, to learn from each other, to reconnect, and perhaps meet a new collaborator or friend.

Join us on February 16, from 9:00am-12:00 pm at the Wisconsin Energy Institute for our second annual Research Showcase. The Showcase will feature flash talks, posters, awards, and a reception.

Agenda

  • 9:00 am - Opening Remarks, Room 1115
  • 9:10 am - Flash Talks, Room 1115
  • 10:00 am - Keynote presentation,  Room 1115
  • 10:20 am - Flash Talks, Room 1115
  • 11:00 am - Poster Session and Reception, Atrium 
  • 12:00 pm - Awards and Closing, Atrium

Info

Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-890-3682
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Wisconsin Energy Institute Research Showcase - 2024-02-16 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Energy Institute Research Showcase - 2024-02-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wisconsin Energy Institute Research Showcase - 2024-02-16 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wisconsin Energy Institute Research Showcase - 2024-02-16 09:00:00 ical