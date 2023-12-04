Wisconsin Goes to COP28

media release: The Wisconsin Academy is partnering with the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies for an event on December 4th to connect with three Wisconsinites who will be attending COP28, the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be taking place in Dubai from November 30th to December 12th, 2023.

This event will take place on the day after the first ever Health Day in COP history. Attendees will be free to ask questions about the health impacts of climate change, as well as other aspects of the discussions at COP28. Deneine Powell, Environmental and Climate Program Director with the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs, will moderate from Madison and facilitate a discussion with the members of the Dubai contingent.

The group includes:

Dr. Sumudu Atapattu, a Teaching Professor and Director of the Global Legal Studies Center at UW Law School. She is also the Executive Director of the Human Rights Program at UW-Madison.

Dr. Jonathan Patz, the inaugural director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and current Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor and the John P. Holton Chair of Health and the Environment. Patz contributed to the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

Nova Tebbe, a PhD student focusing on climate mitigation policy, specifically how to maximize the health and equity co-benefits of climate action.