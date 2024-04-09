media release: Registration is now open for the 2024 Wisconsin Idea Conference. The theme of this year’s event is "Community University Partnerships for Stronger Communities" and will explore and showcase the ways in which engaged scholarship and community voice and needs can be bridged to create tangible change in our state and world. A plenary panel will focus on cross-sector ideas about community-university partnerships and lunch will feature the Community-University Partnership Awards and Morgridge Center Awards.

The conference is hosted by the Morgridge Center for Public Service in collaboration with our campus partners. This event, scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 at Union South, is intended to develop a shared campus understanding of and commitment to community-university engagement, while also highlighting the breadth and quality of work already happening at UW. The conference is open to all UW students, staff and faculty, as well as to interested community members and organizations. We are offering tiered ticket pricing to ensure the event is accessible to all. Learn more about the event.