press release: Wisconsin Singers is celebrating 52 years of entertainment as it announces its show for one weekend only at the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater. Taking place Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m., it promises to entertain with a Broadway-caliber revue of its brand-new show, Hold Onto Your Dreams. Featuring the best of the past 40 years of pop music, the show includes stellar song, dance, big-band sound, and classic Badger spirit. This means UW Madison’s top talents are ready to put on the show of your dreams, sure to satisfy all ages and interests.

Audience members will enjoy a tour around the USA in the “City of Dreams” medley, while musical theater fans will love the “Broadway Dreams” medley. This will feature songs from classic shows like West Side Story, too current hits from Newsies and Finding Neverland. The “Magical Memories” medley will bring a child’s imagination to life with the best songs from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, and many more. Then, the celebrated Wisconsin Singers’ band will get audiences grooving with their special blend of jazz, funk, and classic rock. To end this enchanting evening, the Wisconsin Singers will lead an energetic rendition of UW’s famed Fifth Quarter.

“An evening with the Wisconsin Singers reminds all of us of the extraordinary talent that UW Badgers possess! Whether they are pursuing a career in the arts or love musical theater as their avocation, these students leave it all on the stage for us to enjoy – and we’re never disappointed. I had the pleasure of attending the first dress performance of this year’s show at the end of their summer camp and I was blown away. Everyone who attends the show is in for an evening of toe-tapping, heart-pounding entertainment!” said Associate Vice Chancellor and Director of the Wisconsin Union, Mark Guthier.

Don’t sleep on this opportunity! Reserve your tickets now to see Wisconsin Singers live their dreams and help you to live yours for a two-night only Madison appearance! Tickets are $25 for orchestra and $15 for balcony seating.

Call 608.258.4141 or visit https://www.overture.org/ events/wisconsin-singers-on- campus.