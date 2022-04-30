Wisconsin Singers, Monona Grove High School Choirs

× Expand wisconsinsingers.com Wisconsin Singers

press release: Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway-caliber touring production, is taking the stage for its 54th season in Come Alive! Featuring captivating vocals, stunning choreography, big band sound and Badger spirit performed by UW’s most talented students at Monona Grove High School for one night only on Saturday April 30th at 7PM, this is a must-see show that will entertain the entire family.

Come Alive! Celebrates the thrill of live music from the past five decades of American pop music in a 90-minute revue. Covering more than 40 songs in this exciting and fast-paced show, Wisconsin Singers highlight some of the music industry’s greatest artists ranging from Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons to Lady Gaga and Elton John. Wisconsin Singers will win your heart with award-winning Broadway showstoppers from musicals such as Kiss Me Kate, Pippin, and Chicago. Kids of all ages will delight in their favorite songs from Frozen, Peter Pan, and some ever-popular superhero cartoons. Badger fans will bring the house down as they sing along to Fifth Quarter classics like “On Wisconsin”, “Varsity”, and, of course, “Jump Around”. To cap off this unforgettable production, the celebrated Wisconsin Singers’ band showcases its special blend of jazz, funk, and classic rock like never before. Come Alive! Is guaranteed terrific entertainment for the whole family and will feature MGHS a cappella choirs to open the show

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Wisconsin Singers for an up-beat, entertaining night!” MGHS vocal music director Brooke Crego said. A free one hour choreography and auditioning workshop will be offered to MG middle school and high school students ahead of the performance. Students will have the unique opportunity to dance alongside Wisconsin Singers performers. Additionally students will have an opportunity to hear tips and tricks for auditioning geared specifically toward students in middle school to high school interested in school and community performances.

Join us on April 30 for the Wisconsin Singers’ only appearance in Monona. You don’t want to miss the nationally renowned Wisconsin Singers as it celebrates 54 years of family friendly entertainment; this year’s show is the best one yet!

Tickets are available at https://mghs.seatyourself.biz. $20 for adults and $15 for students/seniors.