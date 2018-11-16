press release: Marking the beginning of its next half century of entertainment excellence, Wisconsin Singers is set to dazzle audiences with its 51st season show for one weekend only at the Overture Center ‘s Capitol Theater on Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.

UW-Madison’s nationally renowned Wisconsin Singers promises to entertain audience members of all ages with a Broadway-caliber revue its brand-new show, Nothing’s Gonna Stop Now! Featuring American pop from the past 50 years of music this show is an explosive 90-minute performance showcasing song and dance, big band sound, humor and classic Badgers spirit.

Audiences are transported back in time with memorable “One-Hit-Wonders” and then return to today with award-winning music from the Grammys, Tonys and Oscars. There is a little something for every generation including music by well-known artists Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and Elton John,while kids of any age will laugh at the Singers’ renditions of music from the Lego Movie and Trolls. Music theater and movie fans will enjoy songs from The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Pitch Perfect 3 and La La Land. The celebrated Wisconsin Singers’ band caps off an unforgettable evening with tributes to funk and Stevie Wonder. And no show would be complete without a musical salute to UW’s time honored Fifth Quarter where you’ll sing along with “On Wisconsin” and “Varsity.”

The Wisconsin Singers is UW’s campus leader in promoting the ‘Wisconsin Idea.’ Named the “Official Ambassadors of Goodwill” since 1967 and wish to continue this excellence in years forward. They have raised thousands of dollars annually for service organizations, music boosters, and a variety of other initiatives throughout the state and nation over the past 51 years.

Don’t miss your chance to join in on the ‘Broadway-caliber’ entertainment of the nationally renowned Wisconsin Singers. Tickets are $25 for orchestra and $15 for balcony seating. Call 608.258.4141 or visit https://www.overture. org/events/nothings-gonna- stop-us-now.